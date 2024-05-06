Pederson went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 11-4 win over the Padres.

Pederson got going with a two-run shot in the fourth off Johnny Brito to put the Diamondbacks up 10-4. It was his first round-tripper and RBI since April 17. He now has five hits in four games in May and is slashing .297/.419/.514 with three homers, seven RBI, 13 runs and a 13:15 BB:K in 94 plate appearances.