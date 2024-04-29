Pederson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
With southpaw James Paxton on the bump for the Dodgers, the lefty-hitting Pederson will hit the bench for the series opener. Blaze Alexander will get a day out of the infield and will serve as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter in Pederson's place.
