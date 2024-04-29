Share Video

Link copied!

Pederson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

With southpaw James Paxton on the bump for the Dodgers, the lefty-hitting Pederson will hit the bench for the series opener. Blaze Alexander will get a day out of the infield and will serve as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter in Pederson's place.

More News