Pederson started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Padres.

Pederson had one of Arizona's three hits, a leadoff double in the fifth inning, and came in to score the team's lone run on a Eugenio Suarez single. Pederson leads the Diamondbacks in average (.318), on-base percentage (.447) and slugging (.515), but he's not an everyday starter. He serves as the primary DH against right-handers and has just four plate appearances against southpaws.