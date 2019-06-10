Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Rejoins lineup Monday

Pederson (back) is starting in left field and batting leadoff Monday against the Angels, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Pederson has been cleared to rejoin the lineup for Monday's series opener after sitting out Sunday due to a stiff back. The outfielder, who is slashing .317/.403/.683 with six homers and 13 RBI over his last 20 games, will face rookie right-hander Griffin Canning in his return to action.