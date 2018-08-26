Fields was shifted to the 60-day disabled list Saturday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

This is simply procedural, as Fields, who landed on the disabled list at the end of June, wasn't expected to return until Sept. 1 anyway (after his 60-day window is up). The move frees up a 40-man roster spot for Julio Urias, who was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day.

More News
Our Latest Stories