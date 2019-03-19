Fields signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Tuesday.

Fields will join the Brewers in major-league camp after being designated for assignment and subsequently released by the Dodgers earlier in the month. The veteran reliever owns a 2.61 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 115:34 K:BB across 117.1 innings over the last three seasons, so he should immediately enter the bullpen picture for Milwaukee.

