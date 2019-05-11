Fields has signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers and will join Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Fields played a fairly significant role out of the Dodgers' bullpen last year, racking up eight holds and even a couple saves when Kenley Jansen was unavailable. The Dodgers then gave Fields a one-year, $2.65 million deal to avoid arbitration in the winter, but two months later, he was released outright. If he can get back on track with Nashville, Fields could get a look in a Rangers bullpen that has a collective 4.62 ERA.