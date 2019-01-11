Fields agreed to a one-year deal with the Dodgers on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Fields served as one of his team's most reliable arms out of the bullpen during the 2018 season, recording a 2.20 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 33:11 K:BB over 41 frames. He should return to a setup role heading into the 2019 campaign after avoiding an arbitration hearing.

