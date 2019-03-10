Fields was released by the Dodgers on Sunday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Fields agreed to a one-year $2.65 million deal in January to avoid arbitration, but the Dodgers designated him for assignment on Thursday. The veteran right-hander apparently went unclaimed on waivers, so the team opted to grant his release rather than send him to minors. Fields had a 2.61 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 115:34 K:BB across 117.1 innings with the Dodgers over the last three seasons.