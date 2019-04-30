Fields was released by the Brewers on Tuesday.

Fields has now been released by both the Dodgers and Brewers this season. He allowed eight runs (seven earned) in 7.2 innings for Triple-A San Antonio but had an ERA under 3.00 in each of the last two seasons with the Dodgers, so it's still possible that he's pitching in a big-league bullpen somewhere soon.

