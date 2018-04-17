Ruiz went 2-for-5 with two home runs in Monday's game for Double-A Tulsa.

This was a much-needed slump buster for one of the game's top catching prospects, as the two home runs represented his first two extra-base hits of the season. He is now hitting .225/.262/.375 through 42 plate appearances, although he has had some bad luck on balls in play (.226 BABIP). His strikeout rate (16.7 percent) remains elite, and he is the youngest hitter in the Texas League, so there is no cause for concern. Ruiz turns 20 in July.