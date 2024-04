The Nationals reinstated Ruiz (illness) from the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Ruiz missed the Nationals' last 11 games while recovering from a case of influenza. He checked out fine after making two rehab appearances with Double-A Harrisburg earlier this week and should settle back in as the Nationals' No. 1 catcher now that he's been activated from the IL. Washington optioned catcher Drew Millas to Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move.