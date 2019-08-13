Garlick was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old returns to the major-league club to fill depth in the offense after Tyler White (upper body) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. In 25 major-league games from late May to early July this season, Garlick owns a slash line of .216/.275/.432 with two home runs and 16 strikeouts.

