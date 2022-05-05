Muncy went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 9-1 victory against San Francisco.

Muncy led off the seventh inning with a single and was eventually brought home on a Gavin Lux hit, and he went deep in the following frame for the final run of the contest. The slugger entered the contest having gone hitless over his previous four games, and this was his first multi-hit effort since April 22. Muncy is still hitting a paltry .151/.319/.315 on the season, so fantasy managers who roster him will hope this performance can get him going.