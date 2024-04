Muncy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Twins.

Muncy led off the fourth inning with a 400-foot solo shot off Chris Paddack, tying the game 2-2. It's the second homer of the year for Muncy, who's now batting .250 with a .756 OPS and eight RBI through 14 games this season. The 33-year-old third baseman figures to see plenty of RBI chances while batting behind Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani in the Dodgers' high-powered lineup.