Muncy went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Padres.

Muncy took Yu Darvish deep to right in the fourth to put the Dodgers ahead 3-1 and the offense would be shut out the rest of the way. That's now three home runs in his last four games and he's also managed to not strike out in consecutive games for the first time this year. Strikeouts were not much of a concern for Muncy a season ago, posting an above-average strikeout rate of 20.3 percent, but he's punched out multiple times in 11-of-16 games to begin the year and holds a strikeout rate of 37 percent as he looks to level out that number as the season progresses.