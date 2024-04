Muncy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Friday's extra-innings loss to San Diego.

Muncy mashed one of four Dodgers' homers in the contest, belting a solo shot to right field in the second inning. It was his third long ball of the campaign and second in as many games. Muncy's batting average (.255) has been better so far this season than in recent campaigns, but that may not hold if he continues to strike out at a poor 41.5 percent rate.