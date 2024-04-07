Muncy went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Cubs.

Muncy doubled to lead off the top of the fourth but was left stranded. However, he would get the Dodgers on the board in the very next inning with a two-run single, scoring Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez. The third baseman was just 2-for-15 at the plate this month coming in, though it did mark his third two-hit game of the season. Muncy has also struck out multiple times in five consecutive games and in all but two games of the 2024 campaign.