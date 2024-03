Grove is expected to open the season in a multi-inning relief role for the Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gavin Stone beat out Grove for the fifth spot in the Dodgers' rotation. The team is expected to use a six-man rotation, or at least a variation of one, and Grove figures to be in the mix there, perhaps in a bulk relief role. The Dodgers could just mix-and-match in the sixth spot until Walker Buehler (elbow) and/or Emmet Sheehan (shoulder) are ready.