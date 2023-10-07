Grove is on the Dodgers' roster for the NLDS, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Despite holding an unimpressive 6.13 ERA on the season, Grove has been solid since coming back from the injured list Sept. 23. Since then, he's logged five scoreless innings and struck out six batters while walking one, helping him to beat out Ryan Yarbrough for a spot on the NLDS roster.

