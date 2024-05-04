Grove (1-1) earned the victory against Atlanta on Friday, retiring all three batters he faced in the 11th inning.

Grove faced a daunting task in the top of the 11th frame, as he came on with the automatic runner at second base and Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley due up for Atlanta. The right-hander handled the situation with aplomb, retiring all three batters without allowing the ball to leave the infield. Grove then picked up the win when the Dodgers scored in the bottom of the inning. The right-hander has turned things around after his early-season struggles, posting a 2.38 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB over his past 11.1 frames and holding the opponent scoreless in seven of his past eight outings.