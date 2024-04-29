Grove (0-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks against the Blue Jays. He struck out three.

Grove led off a bullpen game for the Dodgers and was promptly pulled after a three-run second inning. During the frame, Grove allowed three hits -- including a double to Justin Turner and a solo homer to Alejandro Kirk -- and hit Cavan Biggio with a pitch. Although Grove owns a 6.88 ERA, Sunday's outing marked his first runs allowed since April 5 (7.1 innings).