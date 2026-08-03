Rays' Michael Grove: Summoned from Triple-A

The Rays recalled Grove from Triple-A Durham on Monday.

Grove will give the Rays a fresh arm to round out their bullpen after Craig Kimbrel was designated for assignment and Alex Cook was optioned to Triple-A earlier Monday to create room on the roster for the club's recent trade additions. The right-hander has been up with the Rays on two other occasions this season but made his lone appearance with the big club June 27, when he struck out four over three scoreless innings in a win over the Diamondbacks.