Grove is slated to start Sunday's series finale in Toronto in what's expected to a bullpen game for the Dodgers, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Grove made 12 starts for the big club in 2023, but he was dismissed from the competition for a rotation spot late in spring training and has served as a multi-inning reliever for the Dodgers through the first month of the regular season. The right-hander hasn't covered more than three innings in any of his nine relief appearances to date, so the Dodgers may not ask him to work much longer than that while he picks up his first start of 2024. Fellow multi-inning reliever Ryan Yarbrough is available on three days' rest and could be the Dodgers pitcher who's most likely to factor into any decision.