Grove pitched three innings in relief against the Cubs on Friday, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Grove has pitched more than an inning in three of his four appearances this season, with Friday's three-inning outing being his longest to date. He's mostly struggled in the early going, allowing at least three earned runs in all but one of his appearances thus far. Overall, Grove has an 11.74 ERA and 2.09 WHIP over 7.2 frames, and opponents are batting an astronomical .382 against him.