Grove entered with two outs in the third inning of Tuesday's Cactus League game against the White Sox, though he's still being built up as a starter, Eric Stephen of SB Nation reports.

It's not unusual for a starter to pitch in relief during spring training, but Grove's outing was noteworthy in that manager Dave Roberts indicated he wanted the right-hander to get more experience coming into the game in the middle of an inning, suggesting his role for the beginning of the campaign has yet to be decided. The Dodgers beefed up their rotation with the additions of Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and James Paxton in the offseason, so even with Walker Buehler (elbow) slated to begin the campaign on the injured list, there isn't a guaranteed spot in the Opening Day rotation for Grove. He made three late-September relief appearances last year and pitched five scoreless innings with a 6:1 K:BB, yielding just one hit in that span.