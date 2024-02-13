Vargas is coming into Dodgers camp as a left fielder, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Vargas has been an infielder primarily but has played a little left field the previous two seasons. Whether this is a permanent position switch or just getting the 24-year-old more comfortable in the spot where he has the best shot to see action in 2024 is not clear. Vargas is likely headed to Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin this season either way, as Teoscar Hernandez is pegged as the Dodgers' regular left fielder.