Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers' top prospect entering the season, Vargas is slashing .146/.273/.293 with two home runs and one steal in 29 games since June 1. His 21 percent strikeout rate and 13 percent walk rate are right in line with expectations, but he has been a bit unlucky on balls in play this season (.224 BABIP) and could maybe use a mental reset. Chris Taylor (knee) is expected to be activated from the injured list after the All-Star break.