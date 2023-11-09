Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said Wednesday that Vargas could see more action in the outfield moving forward, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vargas slumped his way out of the second base job in Los Angeles before the midway point of the 2023 season and the Dodgers have grown more comfortable using Mookie Betts at that position, especially against right-handed pitching. Vargas, accordingly, is going to have to find a different avenue to get back to a regular major-league role in 2024. The 23-year-old boasts a .310/.392/.487 career minor-league batting line and remains an important long-term piece for the reigning NL West champs. He made seven starts in left field down the stretch this summer with Triple-A Oklahoma City.