Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City by the Dodgers on Saturday, J.P. Hoornstra of DodgersNation.com reports.

Vargas traveled with the Dodgers to South Korea for their upcoming series versus the Padres, but he will not be on the active roster. The 24-year-old has been working out in left field this spring and figures to continue playing the outfield while at OKC.