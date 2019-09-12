Dodgers' Rich Hill: Only going two innings
Hill (forearm) is only expected to throw two innings or 30 pitches in his return from the injured list Thursday in Baltimore, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
This really isn't a surprise, as Hill only pitched two innings in his simulated game last Friday. The plan is for Hill to build up from two innings and 30 pitches to five innings and 75 pitches over the course of four starts this month. Julio Urias is a candidate to follow Hill in Thursday's game and throw 2-to-3 innings out of the bullpen.
