Hill (8-14) picked up the win in Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning game against the White Sox. He allowed one run on two hits while striking out three over two innings.

This was Hill's second appearance out of the bullpen since going unclaimed on waivers September 14, and his first win since he was starting for the Pirates in June. The southpaw wrapped his season with a 5.41 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 146.1 innings with 129 strikeouts. The 43-year-old Hill enters free agency with uncertainty regarding his future role; however, his 3.38 ERA in a limited sample of 10 innings as a reliever may be enticing enough to teams looking to bolster their bullpen with a multi-inning arm.