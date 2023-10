Hill plans to continue his playing career in 2024, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Hill made the revelation on Bradford's "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast. The 43-year-old left-hander didn't have a great 2023 campaign, posting a 5.41 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 129:58 K:BB over 146.1 innings for the Pirates and Padres. Hill will turn 44 shortly after Opening Day next year but should be able to find a club willing to give him a one-year contract.