Hill was placed on waivers by the Padres on Tuesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

San Diego will hope to get a bit of salary relief on the veteran left-hander, but he could very well pass through waivers unclaimed. Hill, 43, has struggled to a 9.27 ERA in 22.1 innings (five starts, two relief appearances) since being acquired from the Pirates at the Aug. 1 trade deadline.