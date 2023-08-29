Hill is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

After going 0-3 with 9.53 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over his first three starts with the Padres following his acquisition from the Pirates at the trade deadline, Hill had his turn in the rotation skipped last week. He ended up working in relief in Friday's loss to Milwaukee, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over 2.2 innings. Despite his continued poor results, Hill will get a chance to step back into the San Diego rotation this week, filling the vacancy that was created when Yu Darvish (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday.