Hill took a no-decision in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals after striking out two while allowing three earned runs on five hits and one walk across four innings.

The southpaw had made his most recent appearance out of the bullpen this past weekend in Milwaukee after opening his tenure with the Padres with three straight poor starts, but Hill reclaimed a spot in the San Diego rotation this week with Yu Darvish (elbow) heading to the 15-day injured list. Though Hill was spared the loss Wednesday, his performance didn't inspire much confidence that he'll be able to hold down a rotation spot once Darvish is back in the fold. Through five outings with San Diego since being acquired from Pittsburgh on Aug. 1, Hill has gone 0-3 with an 8.50 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 18 innings.