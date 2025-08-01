Hill elected free agency Friday.

Hill made a pair of starts for the Royals at the end of July but but was saddled with the loss in both contests after surrendering a total of seven runs (five earned) on nine hits and eight walks across nine innings of work. He struck out just four of the 43 batters he faced and registered a 5.00 ERA and 1.89 WHIP in his limited action. The 45-year-old will see if he can land a chance to start elsewhere.