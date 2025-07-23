Hill (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings against the Cubs. He struck out one.

Hill made MLB history Tuesday by pitching for his 14th team, tying Edwin Jackson's all-time record. The 45-year-old delivered a solid outing, allowing one earned run and three total over five innings, with defensive miscues by the Royals contributing to the damage. While the veteran lefty no longer has swing-and-miss stuff or any velocity, which will likely limit his effectiveness at this level, just being on a major league mound for a 21st consecutive season is a remarkable accomplishment. His stint may end once Michael Lorenzen (oblique) returns, but Hill's longevity is undeniably impressive.