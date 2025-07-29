Hill (0-2) took the loss Monday against Atlanta, yielding four runs on three hits and six walks over four innings with three strikeouts.

The veteran southpaw could not find the strike zone when it counted in this 81-pitch appearance, as he issued six or more free passes for the third time in his 21-year career. All four runs scored against Hill came on a pair of two-run long balls -- a 468-foot Ronald Acuna blast in the fourth and a 408-foot Marcell Ozuna homer in the fourth. In nine total innings across two starts, Hill has conceded seven runs (five earned) on nine hits and eight walks while striking out four. The 45-year-old currently lines up to make his next start on the road against Toronto this weekend.