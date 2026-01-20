Hill said recently on Audacy's "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast that he does not plan to pitch anywhere in 2026.

Hill stopped short of using the word "retirement," but considering he'll turn 46 in March, it's easy to see that's where this is headed. The lefty made two starts for the Royals in 2025, allowing seven runs (five earned) with a 4:8 K:BB over nine innings, which was the 14th team he pitched for at the big-league level. Hill will retire with 90 wins and a career 4.02 ERA over parts of 21 major-league seasons.