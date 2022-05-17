The Dodgers placed Kahnle on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right forearm inflammation, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The fact that Kahnle is being shut down with an arm-related injury is somewhat disconcerting after the right-hander opened the season on the IL while he advanced through the final stages of his recovery from his August 2020 Tommy John surgery. After being activated from the IL on May 1, Kahnle made four appearances out of the Dodgers bullpen, giving up three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings. The Dodgers will hope that at least two weeks of rest will resolve the inflammation in Kahnle's forearm, though it wouldn't be surprising if he was sent in for a precautionary MRI just to ensure he's not dealing with anything more severe.