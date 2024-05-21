Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Smith hadn't homered since May 1, going 8-for-43 (.186) with two doubles and six RBI over the 13 games between long balls. That's a rare cold spell for the catcher, who is slashing .308/.381/.481 with five homers, 31 RBI, 26 runs scored and 12 doubles over 181 plate appearances. With Shohei Ohtani occupying the designated hitter spot, Smith has received routine days off this year, though he's still the primary catcher over backup Austin Barnes.