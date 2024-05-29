Share Video

Smith went 1-for-9 with a solo home run in Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Mets.

Smith caught all 10 innings during Game 1 of the twin bill, then remained in the lineup as the Dodgers' DH in Game 2. He produced one of the team's three runs in the nightcap with a solo homer to left field. Smith's use as the designated hitter after catching in Game 1 highlights how valuable his bat is to the team, though his opportunities to fill the DH role have been more limited this season with Shohei Ohtani in the fold.

