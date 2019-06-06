Dodgers' Will Smith: Headed back to Triple-A
Smith has been optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Smith was impressive in his first action at the big-league level, going 6-for-21 with a pair of homers and a double, but with Austin Barnes (groin) activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, the Dodgers have sent Smith back to Oklahoma City. The young backstop showcased some of the potential at the dish that has made him such an enticing prospect, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him called back up at some point this season.
