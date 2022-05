Smith (pectoral) will bat cleanup and serve as the designated hitter Saturday against the Phillies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Smith hit the bench Friday due to a minor pectoral issue, with reports at the time indicating that he'd return as the designated hitter Saturday. That's indeed the case, with Austin Barnes set for another start behind the plate, but Smith is reportedly already penciled in as the catcher for the Dodgers' next three games.