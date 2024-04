Smith went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Twins.

Smith singled and later came around to score on three-run homer by James Outman in the top of the fourth inning before launching a three-run shot of his own the following frame. The long-ball was the catcher's first of the season, but he's out to a red-hot start to 2024 overall, batting .400 with five extra-base hits and 12 RBI over 50 at-bats in 12 contests.