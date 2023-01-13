Almonte signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Dodgers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Despite missing roughly two months of the season with an elbow injury, Almonte still put together an outstanding 2022 campaign, allowing just four earned runs over 35.1 frames. Of course, numbers as good as his will be nearly impossible to replicate in 2023, but if he can stay anywhere near where he was last year, he may establish himself as one of the premier pieces of the Dodgers' bullpen.