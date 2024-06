Almonte (shoulder) threw about 30 pitches during a bullpen session Monday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Almonte completed his first bullpen session since being cleared for mound work June 7. He's been rehabbing at the Cubs' facility in Arizona, where he'll remain before being shipped out on a rehab assignment. Almonte hasn't pitched since May 7 and is battling a strained throwing shoulder.