Almonte (shoulder) remains shut down but is hopeful of resuming a throwing program next week, Ryan Herrera of MLB.com reports.

Almonte landed on the 15-day injured list almost a week ago with a right shoulder strain and is currently limited to doing strengthening exercises. However, the hope is that it won't be a long absence for the reliever. Almonte boasts a 3.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 20 strikeouts in 15.2 innings this season.