Share Video

Link copied!

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Almonte is getting imaging done on his right shoulder Monday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Almonte had been placed on the the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right shoulder strain, but the Cubs apparently still want to glean more information on the extent of the injury. The right-handed reliever had posted a 3.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 15.2 innings out of the Chicago bullpen while gathering one win, one save and six holds prior to landing on the IL.

More News