Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Almonte is getting imaging done on his right shoulder Monday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Almonte had been placed on the the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right shoulder strain, but the Cubs apparently still want to glean more information on the extent of the injury. The right-handed reliever had posted a 3.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 15.2 innings out of the Chicago bullpen while gathering one win, one save and six holds prior to landing on the IL.